Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday he has taken pleasure in West Ham’s revival under David Moyes as it prevented him becoming the oldest manager in the Premier League.

The two sides meet at the London Stadium on Wednesday with the Hammers having pulled six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone and progressed to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

Klopp, 55, and Moyes, 59, started the season as the oldest two managers in the Premier League prior to 75-year-old Roy Hodgson’s return to Crystal Palace and the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, 56, at Wolves.

