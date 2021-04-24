Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised UEFA on Friday over a revamped Champions League format they fear will push their players to breaking point.

Both clubs are members of the Premier League’s “big six”, all of whom signed up to a breakaway European Super League, which collapsed this week after a furious backlash from fans.

With the ESL a non-starter in its proposed format, Klopp and Guardiola – who both condemned the proposed tournament before its collapse – turned their guns on UEFA.

