Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola criticised UEFA on Friday over a revamped Champions League format they fear will push their players to breaking point.
Both clubs are members of the Premier League’s “big six”, all of whom signed up to a breakaway European Super League, which collapsed this week after a furious backlash from fans.
With the ESL a non-starter in its proposed format, Klopp and Guardiola – who both condemned the proposed tournament before its collapse – turned their guns on UEFA.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us