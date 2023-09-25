Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez has made “massive” improvements in his second season at Liverpool after the Uruguayan’s stunning goal helped the Reds to a 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

After a sharp decline in standards last season, Liverpool look more like their old selves in the early weeks of the new campaign as five wins and a draw in their first six Premier League games sees Klopp’s men sit two points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Nunez’s double off the bench to beat Newcastle last month played a major part in that points tally and he produced another moment of quality for the decisive goal against the Hammers.

Alexis Mac Allister’s dinked pass opened up the West Ham defence and Nunez volleyed home first time for his fourth goal of the season.

