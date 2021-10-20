Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool’s thrilling 3-2 win at 10-man Atletico Madrid as “dirty”, but says those types of wins are the most important.

In a classic group-stage encounter, Liverpool were pegged back from 2-0 up by an Antoine Griezmann double, before the Frenchman was sent off and Mo Salah grabbed the winner from the spot.

There was drama late on though as German referee Daniel Siebert awarded 10-man Atletico a spot kick for a Diogo Jota foul on Jose Gimenez, but VAR intervened and after consulting the pitchside monitor, Siebert reversed his decision.

Atletico were unhappy with Siebert for the majority of the evening, in particular for Griezmann’s sending off, after unknowingly catching Roberto Firmino with a high foot.

