Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes a change of competition will give his side a break from their wretched Premier League form that has put their chances of a top-four finish in jeopardy.

A sixth successive home league defeat, the latest to struggling Fulham on Sunday, left the Reds well adrift of Champions League qualification, having played more matches than the teams immediately above them.

On Wednesday they will play in Budapest again - the “home” second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against RB Leipzig, holding a 2-0 lead.

