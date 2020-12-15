Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp admitted on Tuesday he is impressed with the way Jose Mourinho has recovered from his Manchester United misery to turn Tottenham into genuine title contenders.

Klopp will pit his wits against Mourinho on Wednesday when Premier League leaders Spurs visit second placed Liverpool in a blockbuster showdown.

Two years after Liverpool beat United to trigger the end of Mourinho’s disappointing spell at Old Trafford, the Portuguese boss appears to have rediscovered his mojo.

And Mourinho’s ability to drag Tottenham into contention for the title just over a year after replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino has caught Klopp’s eye.

Many pundits claimed the two-time Champions League winner was a fading force after his United sacking, but Klopp never wrote off the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto boss.

“I am not surprised because that is the world we are living in,” Klopp told reporters.

“You are very successful until yesterday probably and if you don’t prove it today then people go for you. That’s how it is.

“I don’t think he was surprised but he showed comeback – if it was a comeback I don’t know – skills. Very impressive.

“Very impressive what he did now at Tottenham. The way they play is really good. He turned them into a result machine.”

