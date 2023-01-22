Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants Roberto Firmino and James Milner to extend their contracts at Anfield beyond the end of the season.

Firmino, 31, was a vital part of Liverpool’s Premier League and Champions League wins under Klopp.

The Brazilian international has scored nine times in 21 appearances this season but looks to have been pushed down the pecking order in the longer term by the arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

“Bobby knows the situation here and what we think of him,” said Klopp.

“He is really important, the link-up, in tight areas having a player with his footballing intelligence, you can develop the game from here.

“He is unselfish and you don’t get that very often. Great player.

