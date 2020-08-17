Jurgen Klopp says he might turn his back on football once his present contract with Premier League champions Liverpool ends in 2024.

The 53-year-old German had wanted to take a year off after he left Borussia Dortmund in 2015 but Liverpool came calling that October asking him to replace Brendan Rodgers.

Since then he has guided them to the Champions League trophy in 2019 and this year ended a 30-year wait for the league title.

However, he told German website Sportbuzzer that taking a year out in 2024 will give him time to reflect on what he wants to do next.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta