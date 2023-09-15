Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he is not worried about the potential for renewed Saudi Arabian interest in Mohamed Salah when the January transfer window opens.

Salah was reportedly the subject of a £150 million ($185 million) bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad before the Premier League transfer deadline on September 1.

Liverpool rejected the offer but Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo has claimed the door is not closed on a future move for the Egypt forward.

More detailson SportsDesk.