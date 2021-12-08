Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the way his much-changed side dealt with AC Milan at the San Siro to set a new record by becoming the first English club to win all six Champions League group matches.
Goals from Mohamed Salah, his 20th of the season, and Divock Origi secured a 2-1 win over Milan after Fikayo Tomori’s 29th-minute opener.
Klopp had made eight changes from the last-gasp win at Wolves on Saturday with only Alisson Becker, Salah and Sadio Mane retained.
“Honestly I don’t feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen,” he told SkySports.
