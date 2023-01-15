Jurgen Klopp labelled Liverpool’s dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday as the worst he has seen during his Anfield reign.

Klopp’s troubled side were blown away in the second half by Solly March’s double and a late strike from Danny Welbeck.

Liverpool’s wretched performance came hot on the heels of a 3-1 loss at Brentford and an FA Cup draw against Wolves in which they were saved from defeat by a controversial VAR decision.

The Reds are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League with their hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week.

Klopp could not believe what he was seeing as Brighton ran his team ragged in a fashion he had never experienced since taking charge in 2015.

