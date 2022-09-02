Jurgen Klopp admits he was relieved to sign Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to help ease Liverpool’s injury crisis.

Klopp is waiting to discover the result of a scan on Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury as Liverpool’s midfield continues to be battered by injuries ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby at Everton.

England international Henderson limped out of Wednesday’s victory over Newcastle and will definitely miss the Everton clash.

Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have also been hit by Liverpool’s midfield injury curse this season.

Arthur is still waiting for international clearance so will not feature against Everton.

But Klopp is pleased with the 26-year-old’s arrival for the rest of the season and he should be involved in Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Napoli.

“I was really happy about his transfer. My information is that it will not happen until tomorrow, the international clearance. We all hope it will be fine for Napoli,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

More details here...