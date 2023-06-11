The past week has been one to remember for the Liverpool fans in Malta and Gozo after club legends Bruce Grobbelaar, Sammy Lee and Phil Thompson made the trip to the Sister Island to inaugurate a new supporters club in Xewkija.

The Gozitan branch was celebrating its 25th anniversary and this feat was marked by various activities, organised by the club president Charlie Farrugia, together with the Gozo Supporters Club, to commemorate this milestone.

The highlight of the event was the official opening of the OLSC Gozo premises by Grobbelaar, Lee, and Thompson, who unveiled a commemorative plaque, symbolising the club’s longevity and dedication.

Charlie Farrugia, the chairman of OLSC Gozo, delivered a heartfelt message on the occasion of the club’s 25th anniversary. He expressed his gratitude towards the supporters and highlighted the club’s journey over the years.

The message conveyed the strong bond between OLSC Gozo and Liverpool FC, emphasising the shared passion for the club.

