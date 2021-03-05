Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat against Chelsea was a “massive blow” as his troubled club lost five successive home games for the first time in their history.

Klopp’s side were condemned to unprecedented misery at Anfield by Mason Mount’s superb strike late in the first half on Thursday.

After storming to their first English title in 30 years last season, injury-hit Liverpool have endured a wretched defence of the crown and now face an uphill struggle just to finish in the top four.

With 11 games left, seventh-placed Liverpool are languishing four points behind Chelsea in fourth.

