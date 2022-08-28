Jurgen Klopp said on Friday that Liverpool are “working constantly” on potential new signings as the Reds try to deal with the injury crisis that contributed to their dismal run.

Klopp has brought in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay since the end of last term.

But Liverpool have been rocked by a host of injuries and are still waiting for their first Premier League win this season.

With the transfer window closing on September 1, time is running out to land further recruits.

Klopp is still searching for new faces, with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham among those linked to the Merseyside club.

