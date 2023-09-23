Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool have a “different” mentality this season as the Reds aim to maintain their blistering start against West Ham on Sunday.

Klopp’s side have won four of their five Premier League matches and kicked off their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory over LASK on Thursday.

That was the fourth time in six matches that Liverpool had bounced back from going behind.

Despite the early setbacks, strong second-half performances have inspired wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle, Wolves and LASK.

Klopp is delighted with Liverpool’s resilience after last season’s disappointing campaign, but he is not quite ready to use the “mentality monsters” tag he bestowed on his Champions League and Premier League winners from 2019 and 2020.

