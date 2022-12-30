Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s £40 million ($48 million) swoop for PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo will have an effect on his plans for the January transfer window.

Klopp landed the highly-rated Gakpo during three days of negotiations with the 23-year-old’s representatives over Christmas.

Netherlands international Gakpo impressed at the World Cup in Qatar, prompting Liverpool to make their move before Manchester United could seal a deal for the rising star.

More details on SportsDesk.