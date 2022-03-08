Jurgen Klopp said Inter were not coming to Liverpool as tourists this week even though they are trailing 2-0 after the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Liverpool are well-placed to qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of Tuesday’s second leg at Anfield after Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah scored in Italy last month.

But Klopp is taking nothing for granted as his side seek to stay on track for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies after beating Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup last week.

