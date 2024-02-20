Diogo Jota faces “months” on the sidelines after damaging his knee in Liverpool’s win at Brentford, adding to manager Jurgen Klopp’s mounting injury woes as they chase Premier League glory.

Saturday’s 4-1 win victory in London on Saturday came at a heavy cost as forward Jota and midfielder Curtis Jones were both forced off in the first half.

Jones left the stadium on crutches after injuring his ankle and Jota departed on a stretcher, while forward Darwin Nunez was also withdrawn with a knock.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai will be sidelined for Liverpool’s home match against struggling Luton at Anfield on Wednesday while Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip remain out of action.

