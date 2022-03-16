Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday that Liverpool are aiming to be as “annoying as possible” as they hunt down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

City’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday means Klopp’s side can close the gap to a single point with victory at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday, with a trip to the Etihad still to come.

In the 2018/19 season, Liverpool won their final nine league matches only for Pep Guardiola’s team to reel off 14 successive victories to finish top by a point.

