Jurgen Klopp says it will be tough for Liverpool to turn around their Champions League fortunes against Real Madrid at an empty Anfield despite their reputation as “comeback kings”.

A chastening 3-1 defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final in Spain on Tuesday has given the Premier League side a mountain to climb if they are to reach the last four.

Goals from Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio gave the home side a 2-0 lead before Mohamed Salah pulled one back but Vinicius found the net again to put Real firmly in the driving seat.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta