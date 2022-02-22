Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted his side’s quest to win the Premier League title remains unaltered following Manchester City’s stunning defeat by Tottenham last weekend.

City’s 3-2 loss, with Spurs star and England captain Harry Kane scoring twice, and Liverpool’s earlier win over Norwich, saw Klopp’s men cut the reigning champions’ lead at the top of the table to six points.

That deficit will be reduced to three points should Liverpool win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

