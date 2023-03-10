Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are already reaping the rewards of their longer-term planning, with his new-look forward line firing the club’s push for a top-four finish in the Premier league.

January-signing Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, who arrived last June, both scored twice in last week’s 7-0 hammering of Manchester United while Mohamed Salah also grabbed two goals.

With Roberto Firmino, the other goalscorer against United, due to leave at the end of the season, only Salah remains from the famed frontline that also included Sadio Mane, now at Bayern Munich.

Nunez has scored 14 goals this season while Gakpo has netted four goals since arriving from PSV Eindhoven, softening the blow of losing Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz for long periods of the season.

“Look at the players we have brought in in the last couple of transfer windows, Luis, Darwin, Cody, players for the first line,” Klopp said on Friday.

