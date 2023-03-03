Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Manchester United’s revival under Erik ten Hag and believes the Red Devils are still in the Premier League title race ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday.

United sit third in the table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal but with a game in hand.

Ten Hag’s side have already ended a six-year wait for silverware by lifting the League Cup last weekend and remain in the hunt for more trophies in the FA Cup and Europa League.

More details on SportsDesk.