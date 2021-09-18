Jurgen Klopp says Thiago Alcantara has “much more” to offer Liverpool after coronavirus and a knee injury restricted his appearances during his first season with the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old Spain international arrived at Anfield for £20 million ($27.5 million) from Bayern Munich a year ago but was limited to 24 league outings in the 2020/21 season.

Klopp hopes a clean bill of health will allow the former Barcelona player to shine at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield after he helped Spain reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

“He (Thiago) has shown what kind of player he can be. There’s much more to come,” Klopp said ahead of Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace.

