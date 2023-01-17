Eight months after Liverpool came within touching distance of an unprecedented quadruple, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is battling to save his side’s troubled season from imploding.

Klopp’s men crashed to a dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday that left them languishing in ninth place in the Premier League and added to the soul-searching at Anfield.

AFP Sport looks at the reasons for the malaise ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round replay at Wolves on Tuesday.

Quadruple bid takes a toll

Liverpool’s pursuit of four trophies last season ultimately ended in frustration after Manchester City pipped them to the title and Real Madrid won the Champions League final.

And the cost of that epic history bid, which brought Liverpool victories in the FA and League Cup finals, is still being felt this season.

