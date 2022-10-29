Liverpool have only seen a glimpse of what Darwin Nunez is capable of, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Friday, as he seeks to maximise the potential of the 23-year-old striker.

Nunez, who cost the Reds an initial 75 million euros ($75 million) from Benfica in June, has had an erratic start to his career at Anfield.

The Uruguayan was sent off on his home debut for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

There have also been a series of high-profile missed chances, but he is finding his range with four goals in his last five appearances.

“He’s had a really good month,” said Klopp at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Leeds.

