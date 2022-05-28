Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shrugged off the distraction of speculation over Sadio Mane’s future as he prepared Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid on a fresh pitch at the Stade de France.
Mane, whose contract expires in 2023, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
The Senegalese told reporters this week he will reveal a “special” answer to questions over where he will play next season after the final.
“This is the wrong moment to speak about that. Wherever Sadio plays next season he will be a big player,” Klopp said when quizzed on whether Mane would be a good addition to the Bundesliga.
“The Bayern Munich rumours I couldn’t care less in the moment. Sadio is fully focused on the game, no concerns.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us