Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shrugged off the distraction of speculation over Sadio Mane’s future as he prepared Saturday’s Champions League final against Real Madrid on a fresh pitch at the Stade de France.

Mane, whose contract expires in 2023, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese told reporters this week he will reveal a “special” answer to questions over where he will play next season after the final.

“This is the wrong moment to speak about that. Wherever Sadio plays next season he will be a big player,” Klopp said when quizzed on whether Mane would be a good addition to the Bundesliga.

“The Bayern Munich rumours I couldn’t care less in the moment. Sadio is fully focused on the game, no concerns.

