Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool’s title rivals that splashing out on new signings is no guarantee of success as the Premier League champions start their new campaign against Leeds on Saturday.

Klopp’s side are back in action just seven weeks after Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy to mark the culmination of Liverpool’s first title-winning campaign for 30 years.

As they powered to the title in record-setting style, Liverpool looked so untouchable that an era of sustained dominance seems eminently possible.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta