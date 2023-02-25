Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday his struggling Liverpool squad need a rebuild, saying he signed a new contract last season to oversee the repair job at Anfield.

Liverpool’s current campaign is in danger of unravelling after this week’s chastening 5-2 Champions League defeat by Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Last season, Liverpool came agonisingly close to winning an unprecedented quadruple but are now already out of both domestic club competitions and lag 19 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

