Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The German, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2024, said he was “delighted, humbled, blessed” to be staying for an extra two years.

“There is just so much to love about this place,” he said. “I knew that before I came here. I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other. The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.”

He added: “When the owners brought the possibility to renew to me, I asked myself the question I’ve mused over publicly – ‘Do I have the energy and vibe to give of myself again what this amazing place requires from the person in the manager’s office?’

