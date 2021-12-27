Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers joined forces to slam the festive fixture schedule ahead of their clubs’ Premier League clash on Tuesday.

Klopp believes teams should not be made to play on both December 26 and December 28.

Liverpool were spared the burden of having to play twice in three days when Leeds’ visit to Anfield on Boxing Day was called off following a Covid-19 outbreak and injuries within Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

