Jurgen Klopp blasted an “ignorant” television presenter for making a joke about Liverpool’s next game after Wednesday’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United being on a Saturday lunchtime.

Klopp was furious when Amazon Prime Video presenter Marcus Buckland mentioned to the Liverpool boss that his team were next in action against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The German was speaking in a post-match pitchside interview following Liverpool’s 2-0 success against United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai at Bramall Lane moved Liverpool within two points of leaders Arsenal.

But Klopp’s mood soured when Buckland joked about Liverpool being back in action in the manager’s “favourite kick-off time” against Crystal Palace for the 1230 GMT kick-off.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com