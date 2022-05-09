Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he maintains belief that the Reds can beat Manchester City to the Premier League title and keep their hopes of a historic quadruple alive.

City extended their lead at the top of the table to three points and also boosted their goal difference to four better than Liverpool’s with a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Sunday.

The Reds stumbled a day earlier when they were held 1-1 at home by Tottenham.

However, Klopp shrugged off suggestions that he should now focus on saving his players’ energies for facing Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday and the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28.

