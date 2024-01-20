Jurgen Klopp said Jordan Henderson's critics should not dare to judge the former Liverpool midfielder after he ended his controversial spell in Saudi Arabia by joining Ajax.

Just six months after quitting Liverpool, Henderson left Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq on Thursday in a surprise switch to Dutch side Ajax.

Henderson's lucrative move to a country where same-sex relationships are illegal was heavily criticised in Britain, where he had previously been a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

Responding to a fresh wave of criticism of Henderson after he called time on his Saudi stay, Liverpool boss Klopp said the 33-year-old did not deserve to have his personal choices questioned.

"People are really critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

