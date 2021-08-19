Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans on Thursday to stop their homophobic chanting, labelling those who did during the 3-0 victory at Norwich last Saturday as “idiots”.

Choruses of “Chelsea rent boy” – aimed at Billy Gilmour who is on loan at Norwich from the Champions League holders – could be heard emanating from the away fans section.

Liverpool subsequently denounced the chants and Klopp did not hold back on his disdain after he met with Paul Amann, the founder of Liverpool LGBT+ fans group Kop Outs, on Thursday.

“I never understand why you would sing a song if it was against something in a football stadium,” manager Klopp said in an interview on Liverpool’s official Twitter account.

