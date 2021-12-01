Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool cannot lose their heads looking for revenge when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.
Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury when the sides last met at Goodison Park 13 months ago due to a wild lunge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Thiago Alcantara was also sidelined for months by Richarlison’s late challenge in a bad-tempered contest despite the absence of fans.
For the first time in nearly three years, a derby will take place in front of a full house at Goodison as Everton aim to halt their slide by damaging Liverpool’s title challenge.
