Jurgen Klopp has challenged Liverpool to salvage their troubled Premier League season with a late bid to finish in the top four.

Klopp’s side are languishing in seventh place and sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Reds’ win over Wolves before the international break was only their fourth Premier League victory since Christmas during a spell in which they lost eight times.

With just nine games remaining — starting with Saturday’s trip to Arsenal — Liverpool boss Klopp knows his team have no margin for error.

“We don’t have a lot of points to waste any more but we have a tough programme on top of that, not only in the Premier League but the Champions League as well,” Klopp said on Friday.

