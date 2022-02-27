Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to take a step towards immortality when they target the first trophy in their historic quadruple bid in Sunday’s League Cup final against Chelsea.

Klopp’s side are chasing silverware in all four major competitions after closing the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points.

The Reds have made it to their first domestic cup final since 2016, are on course for the Champions League quarter-finals after a last 16 first leg win at Inter Milan and host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

Klopp has already delivered Champions League glory in 2019 and a long-awaited Premier League title in 2020, but the German knows only sustained success will see his group ranked alongside the club’s 1970s and 1980s legends.

“We all know that in the moment the people are really happy,” Klopp said.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta