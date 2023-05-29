Jurgen Klopp has promised Liverpool will be challenging for the Premier League title next season after a disappointing campaign ended with a 4-4 draw away to already-relegated Southampton on Sunday.

A point on the south coast left Liverpool in fifth place, with Klopp’s men having arrived at St Mary’s knowing they had missed out on a top-four finish for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Liverpool, however, at least looked as if they would finish a trophy-less term with a flourish thanks to early goals from Diogo Jota and outgoing fans’ favourite Roberto Firmino.

Yet they were left having to scramble for a point from 4-2 behind following Kamaldeen Sulemana’s double for Southampton, whose other goals came from James Ward-Prowse and Adam Armstrong.

Liverpool eventually extended their unbeaten run to 11 games thanks to a goal from substitute Cody Gakpo and a second from Jota.

