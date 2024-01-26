Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Thursday it is far too early in the season to talk about another quadruple bid by his side after they reached the League Cup final.

The Premier League club had a shot at winning four trophies in the one season two years ago after defeating Chelsea — their opponents in next month’s final — at Wembley.

But they had to settle for a domestic Cup double, after also defeating Chelsea in the FA Cup final, with the Reds narrowly beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City on the last day of the season and losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool are competing on four fronts again this season, with Klopp’s men five points clear at the top of the Premier League and into the last 16 of the Europa League as they prepare for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to second-tier Norwich.

