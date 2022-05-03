Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his side must be “ready to suffer” against Villarreal if they are to reach the Champions League final.

The six-times champions of Europe will travel to Spain for Tuesday’s second leg of their semi-final with a healthy 2-0 lead.

Liverpool are aiming to win a remarkable quadruple of trophies in the one campaign.

“With all these things during the season, obviously with the situation we are in, we must have done something right, that is clear,” Klopp told reporters on Monday.

Liverpool have lost just three matches since the turn of the year.

