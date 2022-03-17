Jurgen Klopp warned his Liverpool stars that their momentum in the Premier League title race is a “fragile flower” following Wednesday’s vital 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Klopp’s side closed the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool’s ninth consecutive league victory puts the destiny of the title in their hands as they would take the trophy if they win their remaining nine games, including a crucial trip to City on April 10.

While City faltered in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday, Liverpool were at their relentless best as they survived Arsenal’s first-half barrage before snatching the points.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta