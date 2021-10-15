Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Newcastle that money does not buy success as the Magpies dream of joining the European elite after their Saudi-led takeover.

Struggling Newcastle are the talk of the Premier League following the £305 million ($419 million) takeover as the new owners prepare to start their reign against Tottenham on Sunday.

Newcastle hope to emulate the sustained success enjoyed by Premier League champions Manchester City under their Abu Dhabi-based backers.

Klopp expects Newcastle to fulfil their ambitions eventually, but he suggested it might be a rocky road to the top because money alone cannot guarantee success.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.