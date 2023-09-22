After Jurgen Klopp became the first Liverpool manager to win 50 European games on Thursday night he insisted “everybody will hate it.”

Klopp changed his entire team for the opening game of the Europa League group stage away to LASK and, despite falling behind, Liverpool won 3-1.

That victory broke a tie for most European victories with Rafa Benitez who won 49 games between 2004 and 2010 and, like Klopp, led the club to a Champions League title.

The victory put Liverpool top of Group E which also contains Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse who drew on Thursday.

