Jurgen Klopp has sent a letter to a "cheeky" young Manchester United fan explaining that he can not grant his request for Liverpool to lose matches so they do not win the Premier League.

With his side 22 points clear of Manchester City it would take more than a few defeats to prevent Klopp's unbeaten side from being crowned English champions for the first time since 1990.

Daragh Curley, 10, from Northern Ireland, wrote to Klopp saying Liverpool were "winning too many games".

"If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football," he said. "Being a United fan that is very sad.

"So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

The German boss, speaking at a press conference on Friday, said he appreciated Daragh's "cheek" and chose to write back.

"I cannot answer all the letters... I get a lot," said Klopp. "But it was nice, it was cheeky. We had time that day so I read the letter and I replied.

"It's a private thing, I get a letter, I respond and the next day it's in a newspaper. I don't like that too much but it's all fine.

"I have no problems with the supporters of other clubs. I think and hope and know it's a free world so we can choose our club. I don't think everybody has to be a Liverpool fan."

In his reply to Daragh's letter, Klopp praised the youngster's passion but explained Liverpool could not drop points on his behalf.

"As much as you want Liverpool to lose, it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen, so I really do not want to let them down," he said.

"Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football."