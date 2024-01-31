KM Malta Airlines and Lufthansa Group have signed a bi-lateral codeshare agreement connecting the networks and flights of the participating partner airlines. The Lufthansa Group consists of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Swiss. This will apply for flights departing from Sunday, March 31, 2024.

This codeshare agreement will enable customers of the respective airlines to book a single ticket across multiple flights involving KM, LH, LX, OS and SN. Through this agreement, KM Malta Airlines and Lufthansa Group customers can now enjoy a smoother travel experience, checking-in at their departure airport and collecting their checked-through baggage at their destination.

This agreement will result in KM Malta Airlines expanding its reach onto thirty-five new destinations across Europe through services operated by LHG, in addition to their operations on the Malta – Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich direct operated flights.

This partnership will allow Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss to place their airline codes on the KM Malta Airlines flights between Malta and Munich, Vienna, Brussels and Zurich while enabling connectivity from their expansive global network to and from Malta.

A spokesperson for KM Malta Airlines, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, "This code-share agreement significantly broadens our reach to Europe. The Lufthansa Group holds an important position in the global aviation industry, and this collaboration is poised to enhance our presence in the European market. We look forward to further collaboration with LHG to deliver more advantages to our customers."

The KM Malta Airlines Summer 2024 schedule will operate from March 31, 2024 through until October 26, 2024, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

KM Malta Airlines is eagerly anticipating welcoming its first passengers onboard its aircraft as of March 31, 2024. Bookings can be made through https://kmmaltairlines.com.