The ħobża tal-Malti is one of the longest standing symbols of Maltese identity. Maypole has established itself as a market leader in the bread and bakery business. James Debono explains how Maypole maintains a balance between artisanal bread-making traditions and cutting-edge technology to meet increasing demands, while keeping the environment in mind.

It all starts at our state-of-the-art bakery in tal-Ħandaq – the hub of our system. Here, our ongoing investment in cutting-edge production technology is crucial in matching our supply with demand.

This automation and machinery play a key role in certain of our production processes, but the baking of the traditional ħobża tal-Malti, synonymous with Maypole, requires artisanal intervention especially in the moulding stage of the loaves.

In fact, the production of the fresh Maltese ħobża at The Bakery involves the interaction of modern mechanised processes, with the traditional manual skills that no machine can as yet replace.

While the ħobża process is about 70 per cent untouched by hand, our fancy bread and sandwich loaves’ production is closer to being 100 per cent. This is an added contribution to our strict standards of hygiene and food safety in the establishment.

The quality of the production is closely controlled by our technological smart systems. Our purpose-built ovens are computer-managed. Freezer temperatures, so essential to proper food storage, are monitored constantly by sensors and alarms.

James Debono

We also boast a battery of retarding provers, cabinets with a controlled and adjustable temperature and relative humidity. These cabinets can be set to automatically prove the dough ready for baking at a pre-set time, making it possible to prepare and store the dough overnight or even through the weekend, contributing to the planning of the production of our wide range of fancy and sliced bread.

Keeping up with demand

The high demand for fresh bread products also increases the strain on our supply chains. We carry out deliveries of freshly baked bread and other items to every one of our 27 shops at least six times a day, with some busier outlets even receiving up to eight daily deliveries.

In order for this everyday routine to be carried out smoothly and efficiently, for us to keep our commitment with customers, we have invested in a modern fleet of delivery vans.

These need to be very well-coordinated to be able to perform their logistical function, matching the demands of outlets and direct clients with the supply from our bakery. This is where our custom-made IT system, connected to the sales points at all Maypole outlets, plays a central, pivotal role. Through this interconnected system, we receive the stocking situation of all our freshly-baked items in each shop in real time. As soon as a ħobża is sold in any one of our shops, this is registered in the system, and our delivery routes can be organised with precision, ensuring constant supplies, high quality and freshness and minimal waste, helping to keep prices low notwithstanding the current international pricing situation.

Safeguarding the environment

Besides the focus on quality and logistics, our technological and smart systems also keep a close eye on our environmental obligations. Our successful commitment to reduce plastic as much as possible has now become widespread knowledge. However, the energy-saving and emission-reducing technology at The Bakery are perhaps less-widely known.

The precise planning of baking times and control of oven and freezer temperatures means that we only use the needed amount of energy. In the meantime, the hot air generated by the baking process in the ovens is cooled by passing through the cold-water supply, in the process providing warm water, while no excess heat is released into the environment.

Clearly, biting into a biċċa ħobż biż-żejt u t-tadam does not tell the whole story of what went into its production and its delivery to your kitchen. But it sure makes it well worth it.