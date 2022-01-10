Federico Chiesa’s season is almost certainly over after Juventus announced on Monday the Italy forward suffered a left knee ligament injury during his team’s thrilling win over Roma.

Chiesa limped off the Stadio Olimpico pitch in the first half of Sunday’s match, won 4-3 by Juve, and the club said in a statement the 24-year-old would require surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Juve did not say for how long Chiesa would be out but ACL injuries require months of recovery time, and Italian media have pronounced his season over.

