On Saturday, Marsa CC soared to the top of Group B securing victory by a margin of 106 runs against Mater Dei CC.

Marsa batted first with their openers easing to a score of 47 runs by the 7th over, before being dismissed by Kushilesh Kuppaka. Atif Sharazy struck 3 times in the same over for Mater Dei claiming the wickets of Zeeshan, Muhammad Usman and Zubair Mohammed. It was up to the Mughal brothers, Haroon and Fanyan, to steady the ship with the latter scoring 37 runs.

Late contributions from skipper David Marks and Farhan Masih helped Marsa to a score of 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

